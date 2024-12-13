The Carolina Panthers find themselves in an unfamiliar position entering Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

For the first time in nearly two years, they’re favored to win.

Yes, the 3-10 Panthers.

Oddsmakers at the BetMGM Sportsbook have dubbed Carolina a 3-point favorite over the Cowboys (5-8), marking an end to a 33-game streak of being the underdog — the sixth-longest streak since the 1970 merger.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Panthers coach Dave Canales was aware of the streak but joked that he purposely hadn't paid much attention to his team's odds.

“Vegas is really good with the odds, you know," Canales said with a laugh.

“I really don’t like to see what the spread is and all that stuff,” Carolina's first-year head coach added. “And I just try to make the focus about us, about what is our next step, and those things don’t help us. I try not to use external things to motivate our guys.”

After losing its first two games by a combined 60 points, Carolina has been much more competitive since Bryce Young's return to the starting lineup, covering the spread in each of its past five games.

Of course, being the favorite doesn’t guarantee a victory.

The previous time the Panthers were favored to win, on Dec. 18, 2022, they lost 24-16 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“It doesn’t mean anything for Sunday,” Young said of being the favorite for the first time in his NFL career. “The score is going to start 0-0.”

Botched punt block

Amani Oruwariye stands by what he said was a reactionary decision to try to secure a bouncing ball after it appeared Nick Vigil’s blocked punt would give the Cowboys a chance to beat Cincinnati in the final two minutes of Monday night’s 27-20 loss.

Oruwariye touched the ball when leaving it alone, which would have given Dallas possession around the Bengals' 40-yard line with the score tied 20-20. Instead, Cincinnati got the ball because Oruwariye touched it beyond the line of scrimmage. The Bengals scored the go-ahead touchdown three plays later.

“I turned around to react just like any athlete would and saw the ball there,” Oruwariye said. “Made the decision to go try to secure the ball. It was something that I felt at that moment was the reactionary thing to do. I’m standing by it.”

Oruwariye said it wasn’t until after the play that the sixth-year pro with plenty of special teams experience realized the magnitude of the moment in a loss that effectively ended Dallas’ hopes of a fourth consecutive trip to the playoffs.

“The ball kind of got up on me real quick,” he said. “Wish I could have secured it. Wish I could have just not touched it. Either way, it kind of unfolded how it did. That’s part of the game. That’s part of life. You’ve got to take and learn from it and move on.”

Legette looks to rebound

On the Carolina side, it was a drop by Xavier Legette that cost the team a potential win Sunday at Philadelphia.

Trailing 22-16, Young led the Panthers down the field and appeared to connect with Legette on a 32-yard touchdown strike, but the ball briefly touched the ground and the rookie wide receiver couldn't haul it in. Carolina wound up turning the ball over on downs.

Legette said afterward he needed to come up with that catch.

Canales chalked it up to a learning experience, adding that he has "full confidence” in Legette moving forward.

“These are all things that we take, and we learn, and we grow,” Canales said. “I truly believe we’ll be in high-stakes games someday, playing against great players and great teams. We’re going to have to make those plays to become the team we want to become.”

Gaining ground

Rico Dowdle is gaining momentum as the lead back for the Cowboys, resetting his career high in consecutive games with his first two 100-yard outings. The surge comes despite upheaval in the offensive line, including the absence of seven-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin because of an ankle injury.

Before the 27-20 loss to Cincinnati on Monday night, Martin opted for season-ending surgery after missing two games. His replacement, Brock Hoffman, had to slide over to center when rookie Cooper Beebe sustained a concussion against the Bengals. T.J. Bass took Hoffman’s place at right guard.

Through it all, Dowdle has thrived. His career-best 131 yards against the Bengals included a 7.3-yard average on 18 carries. That was the best per-carry showing for a Dallas back with at least 15 carries in a game since Ezekiel Elliott in 2018.

“I think he fits the way we’re running the football, particularly the last three games,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I think there’s a number of variables, but it definitely starts with the runner. And more importantly, I think the guys up front are getting it done.”

Surging Thielen

Over the past two games, 34-year-old Adam Thielen has been the focal point of the Carolina passing game, hauling in 17 of his 21 targets for 201 yards and a touchdown. Thielen missed a portion of the season on injured reserve with a hamstring issue but is now back to being Young's favorite option.

Thielen has seen more action with Jalen Coker out the past three games with a quad injury, but the rookie is expected to return Sunday.

Another Cowboys takeover?

When Dallas played in Charlotte last season, it amounted to a Cowboys home game. At least 75% of the crowd was pro-Cowboys, and they were loud when the Panthers had the ball and stuck around after the game to celebrate a Dallas victory. Canales was made aware of what happened and said the Panthers have turned up the crowd noise at practice this week in case a similar situation arises.