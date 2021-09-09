North Texas Restaurants, Bars Expect Busy Night with NFL Kickoff Game

While the Dallas Cowboys will be opening the 2021 NFL season more than 1,100 miles away from home as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, North Texas businesses are bracing for a busy night.

Some are hosting watch parties Thursday for the 2021 NFL Kickoff game on NBC 5, including The Social House in Arlington.

Server Kai Peterson said they expect a full house.

“It’s going to be a party, I’m going to be honest. It’s going to be a big party,” Peterson said. “We make sure everything is stocked. We make sure our staff is great. We make sure everybody has a positive attitude, go through everything making sure tables are greeted at a decent time.”

Juan Garcia and his friends were supposed to be in Tampa for the game, but he said their plans were changed due to a car crash on the way.

“We were driving out there. It’s not meant to be, but just hoping for a Cowboys win,” Garcia said. “I’m still going to make the best of it.”

Nearby, New Yorker Pizza & Pasta on N. Collins Street is used to seeing a game-day rush due to its close proximity to the AT&T Stadium. Manager Karla Salazar said the kickoff game Thursday night has the potential to bring business, as well.

“You can’t beat those games when it’s home games but honestly even when they’re not home, they bring us customers and we love that,” Salazar said. “A lot of people like to go home and watch the game at the comfort of their home and stuff. Then we get a lot of pick-up orders.”

Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC 5. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 7:20 p.m.