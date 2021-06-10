The NFL released the full 2021 preseason schedule Thursday and the Dallas Cowboys will play four games, two at home and two away.

Though the NFL trimmed the preseason schedule from four games to three, the Cowboys are still playing four this season having earned a spot in the annual NFL/Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio where they'll play the Steelers at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After that, they'll play the Cardinals in Arizona at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. They'll host Houston at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and Jacksonville at noon on Sunday, Aug. 29.

The regular season begins Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m. with a game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will be carried on NBC 5.