Dallas Cowboys

NFL Releases Cowboys 2021 Preseason Schedule, Times

Cowboys to play four preseason games with the additional HOF game on Aug. 5

The NFL released the full 2021 preseason schedule Thursday and the Dallas Cowboys will play four games, two at home and two away.

Though the NFL trimmed the preseason schedule from four games to three, the Cowboys are still playing four this season having earned a spot in the annual NFL/Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio where they'll play the Steelers at 7 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After that, they'll play the Cardinals in Arizona at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13. They'll host Houston at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 and Jacksonville at noon on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Cowboys Jun 7

Cowboys Mandatory Minicamp Starts This Week

Dallas Cowboys Jun 3

‘I Don't Even Like to Talk About Last Year,' Cowboys Coach McCarthy Says of 2020 Season

The regular season begins Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:20 p.m. with a game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that will be carried on NBC 5.

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysNFLpreseason
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us