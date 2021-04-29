Newy's Take: Who Should Cowboys Take on Draft Night?

The Cowboys defense gave up 34 touchdowns passes last year. They were the second-worst run defense in the NFL on their way to a 6-10 season.

Since Dallas holds the tenth pick in what many consider an offensive draft, they told the local media this week defense is their priority.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

There is no top edge rusher or defensive tackle but two cornerbacks are probably the target for the Cowboys at 10.

I love Patrick Surtain II from Alabama. He is the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He is an All-American cornerback. He played on the National Champions and started for Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban his three years there.

Surtain’s father played in the NFL. I think he is the perfect tall, long-armed defensive back new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn likes. He would be my pick.

South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn is also the son of a former NFL player. His dad Joe Horn was a successful wide receiver for many years in New Orleans. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy coached Jaycee’s dad as the Saints play-caller.

Horn is very good in man-to-man coverage and brings the same length Surtain does to the table.

Surtain is ready to go. I think he is a plug and play corner.

Once Cowboys source told me Surtain and Horn are “right there together” in terms of their talent and both could be shutdown corners in the league. The club would be happy to land either one.

If Dallas decides to trade down in the draft I could see Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons being a player they target.