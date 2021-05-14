For Cowboys rookies like first round draft pick Micah Parsons, day one of rookie minicamp was a dream being realized.

"It felt extraordinary to be out there with the guys I was drafted with," Parsons said. "I think this is a special class and I think this class is going to impact the team and we're going to keep getting better. I'm just super excited to be a part of this team. I think this team has a chance to do great things."

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

But the realization of the dream also comes with the start of the NFL offseason workout grind, where rookies begin to understand what's expected of them, with players like second-round pick cornerback Kelvin Joseph not backing down from his personal high expectations right away.

"I'm ready to get to work," Joseph said. "It puts you in that mindset. Okay, you're here now. Now I've got something else to prove to everybody else, the fans, everybody watching the NFL. We're ready to get to work and win this Super Bowl."

Super Bowl aspirations for a rookie class getting started on a memorable day one, with some making sure they take the time to soak in the moment of their NFL dreams officially being realized with the Dallas Cowboys.

"As soon as I stepped in the building, The Star is a beautiful facility," said rookie defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa. "I just felt blessed as soon as I walked through the doors, taking it all in."