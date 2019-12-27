Military College Donations Make Janitor’s Cowboys Dream Come True

With the Cowboys season hanging in the balance, they can use a little help and at least one lifelong fan hopes to be a lucky charm when they face the Washington Redskins in a must-win game.

“My team since 1970. Grandma and grandaddy were Cowboys fans. I always followed this team,” Dwight Holmes said.

On Sunday, Holmes will attend a Cowboys game in person for the first time, but his journey to this personal landmark game was made possible by the generosity of others. He will travel from Charleston, South Carolina where he lives and works.

Holmes is a longtime janitor at the Citadel, one of the nation’s oldest military colleges and Citadel cadets raised money to send him to see his beloved Cowboys.

“They gave me a bag. I opened it up, looked in it, and it was an Emmitt Smith number 22 jersey, a gift card, plane tickets, a hotel [and] expense money," Holmes told WCIV-TV in Charleston. “I'm kinda choked up. I wasn’t expecting that. It’s a front-row seat."

The cadets wanted to do something special for Holmes.

“We started small. We wanted to get him a jacket, but we kept raising money and raising money until we had enough to send him to a Cowboys game,” cadet Sam Ouzts said to the station. “The generosity that everyone had that supported us, it was unreal.”

“He takes time out of his day, invests it in us, takes special interest in our lives,” Outzs said. “The least we can do to give back to him and give him something.”