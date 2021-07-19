DallasNews.com

Micah Parsons Uses Dallas Cowboys Paycheck to Buy Mom a New House

Cowboys first-round draft pick and linebacker Micah Parsons signed his four-year rookie contract last month

By Selby Lopez - Dallas Morning News

Micah Parsons poses onstage after being selected 12th by the Dallas Cowboys during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Micah Parsons put his new paycheck to good use.

Parsons, who signed his four-year rookie contract last month, posted the house he bought for his mother to his Instagram story on Saturday.

“Welcome mom,” Parsons said on Instagram. “All for you.”

Before the draft, Parsons spoke to BroBible about his desire to buy his mom a house with his first NFL paycheck.

Read the full story on Micah Parsons and his goal of buying his mom a home at The Dallas Morning News.

