Micah Parsons Uses Dallas Cowboys Paycheck to Buy Mom a New House

Micah Parsons put his new paycheck to good use.
Parsons, who signed his four-year rookie contract last month, posted the house he bought for his mother to his Instagram story on Saturday.
“Welcome mom,” Parsons said on Instagram. “All for you.”
Before the draft, Parsons spoke to BroBible about his desire to buy his mom a house with his first NFL paycheck.
Read the full story on Micah Parsons and his goal of buying his mom a home at The Dallas Morning News.
