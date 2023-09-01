Micah Parsons claims the top spot in AP's NFL defensive line rankings

When Micah Parsons entered the NFL two years ago, the biggest question was where he was best suited to play.

After spending a spectacular rookie season shifting between off-ball linebacker and defensive end, Parsons has found a home as an elite edge rusher.

Parsons has established himself as one of the best in that role and was chosen as the top defensive lineman in the league by The Associated Press.

A panel of nine AP Pro Football Writers ranked the top five players at defensive line and edge rusher, making their selections based on current status entering the 2023 season. First-place votes were worth 10 points. Second through fifth-place votes were worth 5, 3, 2 and 1 points.

Parsons got five first-place votes and was picked on all nine ballots to come in first ahead of 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa.

Bosa got two first-place votes and was the only other player picked on every ballot to finish second. Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald got one first-place vote and came in third with T.J. Watt getting the other first-place vote to finish fourth. Myles Garrett came in fifth.

Jeffery Simmons, Chris Jones, Maxx Crosby and Matthew Judon also received votes.