LIVE NOW: Cowboys wrap up disappointing season with end-of-year press conference

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will hold his annual end-of-season press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday. Live video from the event will appear in the player above.

The end-of-year press conference is happening earlier than many had hoped with the team's stunning loss to the Packers last Sunday.

On Wednesday, dismissing days of speculation on the future of the head coach, team owner Jerry Jones said he thinks the team is close to achieving its goals and that it's best to step forward with McCarthy at the helm.

"There is great benefit to continuing the team’s progress under Mike’s leadership as our head coach. Specifically, there are many layers of success that have occurred this season as a result of Mike’s approach to leading the team, both with individual players and with our team collectively," Jones said, while also taking responsibility for the team's failure.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"While we’re all disappointed with the result on Sunday and with our playoff record, I am 100% supportive of him as our head coach and ability to reach our goals," Jones said. "We will start our process of review and decision-making regarding everything that impacts our team and roster and, while we’re not going to address specific players and extensions or free agents at this point, it deserves our deepest review and consideration, and it will get it.”