Last-Second Field Goal Lifts Cowboys Over Chargers

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Cowboys to a 20-17 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

The game-winning drive was the 17th in the fourth quarter or overtime that Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has led in his career.

The Chargers tied the game on a Tristan Vizcaino 29-yard field goal with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter. It came after a Los Angeles touchdown was nullified due to an illegal shift penalty.

Early in the second half, the sides traded field goals. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 34-yarder to put Dallas up 17-14 early in the fourth after Vizcaino drilled a 32-yard try in the third.

The Cowboys scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions.

On the game's opening drive, Tony Pollard capped a 15-play, 78-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run, and just before the end of the first quarter, Ezekiel Elliott scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-3 Cowboys.

