Last-Second Field Goal Lifts Cowboys Over Chargers

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired Sunday at Los Angeles

Quarterback Dak Prescott (4) of the Dallas Cowboys hands the ball to running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California.
Harry How/Getty Images

Greg Zuerlein kicked a 56-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Cowboys to a 20-17 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon.

The game-winning drive was the 17th in the fourth quarter or overtime that Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott has led in his career.

The Chargers tied the game on a Tristan Vizcaino 29-yard field goal with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter. It came after a Los Angeles touchdown was nullified due to an illegal shift penalty.

Early in the second half, the sides traded field goals. Greg Zuerlein kicked a 34-yarder to put Dallas up 17-14 early in the fourth after Vizcaino drilled a 32-yard try in the third.

The Cowboys scored touchdowns on two of their first three possessions.

On the game's opening drive, Tony Pollard capped a 15-play, 78-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run, and just before the end of the first quarter, Ezekiel Elliott scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown to make it 14-3 Cowboys.

