Klay Thompson ties Mavericks' 3-point record in blowout win over Wizards

Klay Thompson scored 21 of his 23 points in the first quarter, matching a Dallas record by hitting seven 3-pointers in the period, and the Mavericks breezed past the NBA-worst Washington Wizards 130-108 on Monday night.

Thompson equaled the Mavericks record for 3s in any quarter, set in February 2022 by Luka Doncic, who has been sidelined since straining his left calf on Christmas Day. Thompson owns the NBA record for 3s in a quarter with nine, set in January 2015 during his 11-year run with the Golden State Warriors.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 20 points to match a career-high for the Mavericks (25-22), who opened on a 13-2 run and led by 38 points before halftime.

Bilal Coulibaly scored 16 points for the Wizards (6-39), who finished a six-game trip with their 14th consecutive loss. They’ve lost 21 consecutive away games after winning their road opener on Oct. 28.

Thompson, in his second game back after missing two with a sprained ankle, was restricted to 24 minutes and sat out the fourth quarter — as did most of Dallas’ starters.