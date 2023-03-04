Jerry on the Bus: Cowboys' Owner Talks Dak Prescott's Future, Tony Pollard's Franchise Tag

The NFL scouting combine is underway.
Jerry Jones and other members of the Cowboys’ brass are on site and fielding questions pertaining to the upcoming NFL draft, roster plans for 2023 and the future of Dak Prescott.
Jones, after a brief weather delay, showed up to Indianapolis in the Jones bus and spoke with reporters for over an hour.
Here are some highlights from Jones’ annual bus interview with media members Friday night in Indy.
Blue Star
The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News