Jerry on the Bus: Cowboys' Owner Talks Dak Prescott's Future, Tony Pollard's Franchise Tag

The NFL scouting combine is underway.

Jerry Jones and other members of the Cowboys’ brass are on site and fielding questions pertaining to the upcoming NFL draft, roster plans for 2023 and the future of Dak Prescott.

Jones, after a brief weather delay, showed up to Indianapolis in the Jones bus and spoke with reporters for over an hour.

Here are some highlights from Jones’ annual bus interview with media members Friday night in Indy.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses Dak Prescott and his future, saying he believes he can improve in late stages of career similar to Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/abc2M88nFy — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 4, 2023

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said it is difficult to give QB Dak Prescott the type of supporting cast he had early in his NFL career because he is on second contract. Prescott is currently scheduled to count $49.1M against the 2023 cap. pic.twitter.com/DHJPnEamBu — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 4, 2023

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to confirm NFL Network report the team will place franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard if no deal is reached by Tuesday, although that has been expectation. Earlier, he called Pollard an “integral” part of team. pic.twitter.com/juFKzCbNKh — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) March 4, 2023

For more, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.