Jerry Jones Appears to Close Door on Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. This Season

The obsession that Jerry Jones has for adding Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster appears over.

For this season.

The courtship between the Dallas Cowboys and the veteran receiver has gone on for weeks. The Cowboys owner even refused to throw cold water on the idea after Beckham left his visit to The Star weeks ago with an understanding he wouldn’t be ready to contribute during the regular season and his return for the postseason was sketchy.

Jones has said on occasion the longer this went on, the less likely it was that Beckham would be added this season. With two weeks left in the regular season – and veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton pulling in a key 52-yard reception in the Cowboys comeback against Philadelphia – Jones finally shut the door.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"It’s not realistic to think about having him in a meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones told reporters after the game.

“Now, that’s not dismissing the future.”

Beckham’s two-day visit in Dallas included a trip to the Mavericks-Suns game with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs, but it didn’t include a workout for the Dallas franchise. After tearing his ACL during this year’s Super Bowl, several people with knowledge of Beckham’s status told The Dallas Morning News it appears his rehabilitation would extend into the postseason.

After the visit concluded, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said Beckham told him he’d be ready to play in five weeks.

To read the full article, visit our partners at the Dallas Morning News.