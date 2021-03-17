Dallas Cowboys

If Cowboys Really Want to Improve Their Defense, They Need to Quit Signing Cheap Fixes

In NFL free agency, too often you get what you pay for

By Kevin Sherrington, The Dallas Morning News

NBC 5 Sports

Other than special teams, where John Fassel gets a kicker or a deep snapper or a fake punt from no-man's land pretty much anytime he wants, free agency hasn't left much of a mark on the Cowboys thus far. This is their usual MO. They fill potholes with cheap fixes, freeing them to do as they please in the draft.

The good news is that it allowed the Cowboys to catch CeeDee Lamb when he fell to them at 17 last year.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bad news: They haven't really fixed any potholes, which just keep getting bigger.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Cowboys 21 hours ago

Bears Agree to 1-Year, $10 Million Contract With Former Cowboys QB Dalton

Cowboys Mar 16

Cowboys Plan to Retain DT Woods, WRs Wilson, Brown

Click here to read more on this report from The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Cowboys
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us