How a Longtime Cowboys Super Fan Gears Up for Training Camp

Cowboys training camp starts next week, and one Cowboys fan who’s attended camp for decades will be there.

Carolyn Mopping Price has been a diehard Cowboys fan since the 60s. For more than 30 years, she’s attended the team’s training camps.

Now, she's getting packed for another one.

“Excited as usual,” Price said. From her sparkly silver flip-flops to jerseys to a star face tattoo, she will be covered in Cowboys gear. Her look and raspy voice when she shouts, “How ‘bout those Cowboys,” have become her signature.

She's even written an autobiography, "Priceless Dream," about becoming the Cowboys' number one fan.

“It’s so much fun and I’m amazed when I step off somewhere and just total strangers, they say, ‘Are you Miss Price?’ and I say, ‘Yes,’” she explained.

Faith, family and football are top priorities. She's a great, great grandmother who at 78 still works full-time because being a Cowboys fan, as committed as she is, can get pricey.

“It is but I prepare for it every year,” Price said.

This year's trip to Oxnard comes with an added perk -- escaping relentless 100-degree heat at home for the 70-degree weather in Oxnard.

She’s been a staple on the sidelines for decades and says she has no plans to hang it up anytime soon.

Training camp runs from Wednesday, July 27 to Wednesday, Aug. 10. The 2022 Hall of Fame Game will air at 8 p.m. on Aug. 4 on NBC 5 and Peacock.