Empty guest room catches fire at Cowboys California hotel

A fire was reported Tuesday in an empty guest room at the hotel in California where the Dallas Cowboys stay for training camp, but according to the team, no injuries were reported.

According to the team, the fire was contained in one room, and practice activities weren't disrupted. The Cowboys have two more workouts before breaking camp on Thursday.

“Most importantly, I just want to thank public safety for Oxnard,” coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. “I thought they did an outstanding job. ... And, yeah, it was a very unfortunate situation. I know no one was injured, but it's definitely something that we can learn from.”

Dallas has held training camp every year since 2012 at the hotel complex adjacent to a pair of practice fields in Oxnard. The Cowboys had been in Oxnard intermittently before then while also training in San Antonio.

The Oxnard facility was the Raiders' training home when the franchise was in Los Angeles in the 1980s and ’90s. The Cowboys trained in Oxnard for the first time in 2004.

McCarthy could not recall a situation like a fire happening at any training camp he had previously been involved in.

“It's the beauty of the National Football League,” said McCarthy, who is going into his 18th season as a head coach and has been in the league since 1993. “When you think you've seen it all, sometimes things like this happen.”