Giants' Barkley Out With Ankle Injury Against Cowboys

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys with a left ankle injury.

The injury happened when Barkley stepped on Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis' foot on a play away from the ball. TV footage showed significant swelling on the ankle.

Barkley missed all but two games last year after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The fourth-year back was coming off his first game of the season with more than 100 scrimmage yards.

Before the injury, Barkley carried twice for 9 yards.