Ever wondered how a Hall of Famer lives? Here’s your chance to see for yourself. Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Emmitt Smith put his custom home on the market this week.

Emmitt Smith Lists Dallas Mansion for Sale at $2.2M

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The 10,806-square-foot home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four half-bathrooms. It sits on 0.93 acres at 15001 Winnwood Road in Far North Dallas. The home has plenty of entertaining spaces, a large dining room that seats 22 people (the same as Smith’s Cowboys number) and a large media room. The game room is spacious and has a kitchen area and an NFL-themed floor covering.

You can read more about the home from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.