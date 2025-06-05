Former Dallas Cowboys player Greg Hardy arrested in Richardson

Former Dallas Cowboys player Greg Hardy is facing a family violence charge after an argument with his girlfriend on Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by NBC 5.

In the warrant, Richardson police said they were called at about 2 p.m. by a woman who said Hardy was fighting with her and had assaulted her. She said she had marks on her body and that he took her car.

Responding officers spotted a vehicle matching the woman's description and stopped the driver. Police said they confirmed the driver was Hardy and he told them they started arguing about messages on his mobile phone. Hardy told police the woman got in his face and was poking him in the forehead and that when she didn't move he moved her out of the way by placing her on the bed with his arms.

The woman told police that she and Hardy began arguing at home after they returned from taking their kids to the park. She said she'd confronted him about messages she saw on his phone and that he told her to get out of his face and that she didn't. She said he pushed her and she fell on the bed and that he held her down by her neck. She said her breathing was not restricted and that she was able to pull her knees to her chest and kick him. She said Hardy pushed her legs away, grabbed the car keys and left.

Police said Hardy was arrested and charged with assault of a family member, causing bodily injury. According to court records, Hardy was freed after posting a $1,000 bond. It's unclear if Hardy has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

While playing for the Dallas Cowboys in 2015, the NFL suspended Hardy for four games following an allegation of domestic abuse. The following year, after leaving the league, Hardy was arrested in Richardson after police said cocaine was found in his wallet.