Former Cowboys Lineman Ralph Neely Dies at 78

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away this week at the age of 78. 

Neely played his entire 13-year NFL career with the Cowboys.

According to the Dallas Cowboys, he played on five Super Bowl teams, including two championships, from 1965 to 1977.

The Super Bowl XII win over the Broncos was the final game of Neely's career, the Dallas Cowboys said.

From 1967 to 1969, Neely earned three first-team All-Pro awards. He also made the Pro Bowl in 1967 and 1969.

In 1970, after spending the first five years of his career at right tackle, Neely moved to the left side for the rest of his career. 

According to the Dallas Cowboys, Neely ranks 11th Cowboys history with 168 games started.

The Dallas Cowboys said in a statement on Wednesday that Neely was "one of the first great offensive linemen in team history."

