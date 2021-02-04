Former Cowboys LB Thomas ‘Hollywood' Henderson Wants to Move Past Fear, Distrust of COVID-19 Vaccine

Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson knows the history and understands the resistance. The former Cowboys linebacker also watches the news from his Boca Raton, Fla., home and sees African-Americans dying from COVID-19 at alarming rates.
Henderson, 67, has received his two Pfizer vaccine shots, driving an hour to a hospital in Miami to get vaccinated.
His message is clear, not so much for the African-American community, but everyone: “I didn’t take the vaccine for me,” he said Wednesday morning. “I took it for you.”
Blue Star
The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.
Read more on this story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.