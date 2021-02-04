Former Cowboys LB Thomas ‘Hollywood' Henderson Wants to Move Past Fear, Distrust of COVID-19 Vaccine

Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson knows the history and understands the resistance. The former Cowboys linebacker also watches the news from his Boca Raton, Fla., home and sees African-Americans dying from COVID-19 at alarming rates.

Henderson, 67, has received his two Pfizer vaccine shots, driving an hour to a hospital in Miami to get vaccinated.

His message is clear, not so much for the African-American community, but everyone: “I didn’t take the vaccine for me,” he said Wednesday morning. “I took it for you.”

