Ezekiel Elliott to Make Return Sunday Against the Vikings After Knee Injury

Elliott has been “optimistic” about his health in the week leading up to the game

By The Dallas Morning News

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Cowboys expect running back Ezekiel Elliott to make his return from a knee injury on Sunday’s game vs. the Vikings.

Elliott has stated all week that he has felt “optimistic about this week” despite being listed as questionable on the injury report. The running back hasn’t played since the Cowboys’ win over the Lions on Oct. 23 where he hyper-extended and bruised his knee in the second quarter.

Nevertheless, Elliott will be wearing a knee brace similar to the one he wore after suffering a different injury to the same knee a year prior.

