Ezekiel Elliott Teams Up With OnCore Golf to Benefit North Texas Food Bank

Ezekiel Elliott and OnCore Golf are teaming up to sell a limited edition "Everyone Eats" logo golf ball for charity.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank.

Less than two weeks ago, OnCore Golf announced that Elliott had joined the company as a shareholder and that plans were in the works to join forces to benefit the Dallas community.

"The challenges created by COVID-19 have increased in severity and extent. Our hope is that our contributions are able to make a difference to families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who may have lost their jobs or find themselves in difficult circumstances," said Bret Blakely, Co-Founder and Vice President of OnCore Golf. "We are very happy to join Zeke in his "Everyone Eats" initiative."

Through a press release, OnCore Golf said Elliott shares with it the same philanthropic vision in continuing to help those who need it in their own communities.

"I am privileged to be able to use my platform to help those in need in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area," states Elliott. "During the season our fans support us through all of our ups and downs, so it is with great pleasure that I can do the same for them. Being able to contribute and support an organization like the North Texas Food Bank and our community throughout these unprecedented times is extremely important to me."