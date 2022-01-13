Entire Active Cowboys Roster Attends Practice Thursday

After multiple injuries and setbacks this season, it looks like the Cowboys could be back to full strength once again.

On Thursday, the Cowboys practiced on the outdoor practice fields at The Star in pads during the portion normally open to the media.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

According to the Dallas Cowboys, the entire active roster was present at practice during the open portion.

Safety Jayron Kearse returned to practice after being activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cornerback Nahshon Wright also returned after being excused from practice on Wednesday. The Cowboys said Wright's previous absence was not injury-related.

Running back Tony Pollard and tight end Blake Jarwin continued their early-practice routine of doing rehab work with associate athletic trainer and director of rehabilitation Britt Brown before moving into individual work.

The Cowboys will take on the 49ers on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.