Emmitt Smith to Announce Cowboys' Third-Round NFL Draft Pick

Smith is one of seven Hall of Fame players to make announcements

By Calvin Watkins - The Dallas Morning News

Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time leading rusher, will become the latest former Dallas Cowboys player to announce an NFL draft day pick. Smith will announce the Cowboys’ third-round pick on Friday evening from Las Vegas.

Smith is one of seven Hall of Fame players to make announcements, in addition to other former players associated with their teams. Smith joins Hall of Famers Aeneas Williams, Barry Sanders, Tony Gonzalez, Marcus Allen, Larry Csonka and Tony Boselli in making announcements this draft.

