Emmitt Smith Lists Dallas Mansion for Sale at $2.2M

By Matt Jackson

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith has put his Dallas mansion on the market for $2.2 million, a nod to his former #22 that he wore when playing with the Cowboys. Smith has even promised to attend a private dinner with the new buyer.

