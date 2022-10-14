Eagles Fans Plan to Rally in Plano in Big Game Against Cowboys

At Austin Avenue Grill & Sports Bar in Plano, Philadelphia fans get together for big games.

On Sunday, they wouldn’t miss the high-stakes Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles game. Philadelphia is undefeated. Dallas goes into the game 4-1.

"It's going to be a party!" Allie Meckley said. They are mostly Pennsylvania transplants who now call Texas home.

Jack Hearn is the one Cowboys fan in the group of longtime friends.

"I'm from Dallas. Born and raised,” Hearn said. "The worst was when we played the Eagles Thanksgiving, I don't know, 10 years ago. It was just me and Bob and it was horrible. He was doing the Eagle deal (singing) and I'm just like, 'please!'"

They all agree the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry is as big as they get.

"It's something else,” Hearn said. “I think it really kicked off with the Buddy Ryan era. He ran up the score on us."

Ryan, a longtime NFL coach, worked for the Eagles from 1986-1991.

"There's always been a natural rivalry between Philadelphia and Dallas,” Corey Lefkof said. “My dad, God rest his soul, he loved to hate Dallas."

Bob Meckley, who also moved to North Texas from Pennsylvania years ago, agrees.

"Growing up you hated the Cowboys. They always beat us,” Meckley said. “They had the Super Bowls. They had this and that. And over the past years, it's become more even."

Dave Beck helped kick off the group of Eagles fans who root for the team in Plano and says it’s only grown over the years.

It’s all in fun, Beck said, especially when they talk trash with Cowboy fans.

"The thing we like to say at the beginning of the year is, ‘Hey, did you hear the Cowboys are going to be on a new channel? Yeah they're going to be on the History Channel because that's all you talk about is the history.’"

When the two teams played last season, the Cowboys crushed the Eagles.

But these Philly fans predict it'll be different this time.

The Eagles fans all plan for victory on Sunday.

And then there's Jack Hearn, outnumbered, but representing Dallas all the way.

"I think 28-10 Cowboys,” he said. “I think our defense is going to get them."