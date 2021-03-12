Cowboys

Defense Again Figures to be Focus for Cowboys in Free Agency

The long-term deal for quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the Dallas Cowboys needing to rework some contracts to make room for free agents

The long-term deal for quarterback Dak Prescott leaves the Dallas Cowboys needing to rework some contracts to make room for free agents. Defense figures to be the focus for the likely bargain hunters. They're hoping for better success than last year when several signings didn't work out because of injuries or poor performance. Dallas is losing depth at linebacker and cornerback. Safety is an issue again, just as it has been for years. If Aldon Smith isn't re-signed, the defensive line will need help inside and out.

DALLAS COWBOYS (6-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Andy Dalton, DE Aldon Smith, S Xavier Woods, CB Chidobe Awuzie, CB Jourdan Lewis, LB Sean Lee, T Cameron Erving, C/G Joe Looney, DL Tyrone Crawford, WR Noah Brown, TE Blake Bell, DL Eli Ankou, LB Justin March, LB Joe Thomas, CB C.J. Goodwin, LS L.P. Ladouceur.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DL Antwaun Woods, WR Cedrick Wilson, WR Malik Turner, OL Greg Senat.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $19 million.

