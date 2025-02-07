Darren Woodson awaits Hall of Fame decision, hoping to represent overlooked Cowboys defense

Former Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson will find out tonight if he will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025, a long-awaited honor for one of the franchise’s all-time great defenders.

Woodson, who spent his entire 12-year NFL career with the Cowboys, was a key figure in the team’s 1990s dynasty, helping Dallas win three Super Bowls in a four-year span. He remains the franchise’s all-time leading tackler with 1,350 tackles before retiring in 2004.

This marks Woodson’s third consecutive year as a Hall of Fame finalist and his 17th year of eligibility. If inducted, he would be only the third defensive player from the Cowboys’ dominant 1990s team to earn a spot in Canton.

Woodson, now 55, has long advocated for greater recognition of that defense, saying the unit has often been overlooked in discussions of all-time great teams.

“It’s a dream come true to be a finalist—it always has been, and I will forever be grateful to be in this position,” Woodson told 105.3 The Fan. “But it’s not so much for me. I guess when I look at this position we’re in right now, it’s about the recognition of some of the guys I played with on the defensive side of the ball that never got credit. We’ve never been represented in a way that people recognize that ’92, ’93, ’94, ’95 Cowboys defense.”

Woodson is one of 15 modern-era finalists for this year’s Hall of Fame class, joining notable first-time nominees such as Eli Manning, Luke Kuechly, and Adam Vinatieri. The selection committee can induct up to five players from this group, with the final decision announced during the NFL Honors show tonight.

As Cowboys fans and the broader NFL community await the results, Woodson’s supporters hope this is finally the year he receives the recognition he has long deserved.