Dallas Defense Forces 3 Turnovers, Cowboys Beat Bengals

The Dallas defense forced three turnovers and Andy Dalton threw two touchdown passes in his return to Cincinnati to help the Cowboys to a 30-7 win over the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys' (4-9) defense forced and recovered fumbles on each of the Bengals' (2-10-1) first three drives, the second of which Aldon Smith picked up and ran 78 yards for a touchdown to put Dallas in front 10-0 midway through the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the teams traded touchdowns. First, Dalton threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amari Cooper, before Brandon Allen found A.J. Green from 5 yards out.

The Cowboys led 17-7 at halftime.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein chipped in three field goals from Dallas -- from 34, 20 and 55 yards.

Dalton, who added a late touchdown pass to Tony Pollard, went 16-for-23 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Ezekiel Elliott carried 12 times for 48 yards.

Dallas hosts the San Francisco 49ers Sunday at 12 p.m. at AT&T Stadium.

