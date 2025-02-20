Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Zack Martin retires after 11 seasons, Hall of Fame career

The nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro steps away after a dominant career in Dallas

By Ahraya Burns

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 22: Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin #70 walks off the field after the game B at AT&T Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.
Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin is retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL, closing the chapter on a career that solidified him as one of the league’s greatest offensive linemen, NFL Network Insiders reported on Thursday.

Selected 16th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, Martin quickly established himself as a cornerstone of the Cowboys' offensive line. His immediate impact was evident, earning Pro Bowl honors in his rookie season and securing a spot on the All-Pro team—a feat not achieved by a Cowboys rookie since 1969.

Over his career, he was named to nine Pro Bowls and received seven first-team All-Pro selections, anchoring one of the NFL’s most dominant offensive lines.

In December 2024, Martin underwent season-ending ankle surgery, which sidelined him for the final stretch of the season. This development led to speculation about his future in the league, especially with his contract concluding and free agency approaching.

Now, at 34, he steps away from the game, leaving behind a legacy that will likely earn him a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

