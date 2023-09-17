Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys defense cruise to 30-10 win over New York Jets

The Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Jets during their home opener on Sunday.

On Sunday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting to see old nemesis Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets in their home opener but instead, it was Zach Wilson.

During their season opener, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his Jets debut.

He sustained the injury less than four minutes into the game while being sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers initially stood up before sitting back on the ground as he waited for the Jets' training staff. He was helped off the field and later taken by cart to the locker room.

Rodgers was ruled out shortly after.

Now New York faces the reality of diminished Super Bowl expectations in a season without Rodgers while looking for the franchise's first 2-0 start in eight years.

However, Rodgers said he'll use doubters as motivation in his rehabilitation from Achilles tendon surgery and indicates he'll play football again — perhaps even this season.

“I think what I’d like to say is, give me the doubts,” Rodgers said in an appearance on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. "Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That’s all I need."

“So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 40-0 rout of the other New York team, their NFC East rival Giants.

Dallas saw the Jets for the first time since hiring coach Mike McCarthy in 2020.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was in charge of making sure the Cowboys didn't have a letdown in their home opener Sunday against Zach Wilson, who helped the Jets persevere in an overtime win over Buffalo.

“Obviously I wanted to play against the guy,” said Prescott, who lost a wild-card game against Rodgers and Green Bay after leading the Cowboys to the top seed in the NFC as a rookie in 2016.

“But to say it diminishes an NFL game would be wild of me, especially understanding how great this defense is,” said Prescott, whose 2020 season ended in Week 5 with a gruesome ankle injury. “Watch the way that they won that game the other night. They’ve got our respect and haven’t lost any bit of that.”

Dak Prescott threw for two touchdowns and Zach Wilson had three interceptions in his first start on Sunday.

CeeDee Lamb had 143 yards receiving and Brandon Aubrey kicked five field goals in the 28-year-old rookie's second game as the Cowboys (2-0) finished a season-opening sweep of the New York. Dallas routed the Giants 40-0 in the opener.

Wilson threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to get the Jets (1-1) within three points in the second quarter and ran for 36 yards on a drive to a field goal for an eight-point halftime deficit.

But New York had just 147 yards outside the long TD, and four second-half turnovers left little doubt for Dallas.

Wilson, who was sacked three times a week after Dallas dropped the Giants' Daniel Jones seven times, was picked off by Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Trevon Diggs.

"The best defense in the National Football League." - @MicahhParsons11 🤐 pic.twitter.com/KmVTsAkBoS — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 17, 2023

Dalvin Cook lost a fumble when Micah Parsons, who had two sacks, ripped the ball out of his arms just before Cook was tackled. Parsons got up and ran to the end zone, but was ruled down on review.

Prescott's TD tosses were to tight ends, including rookie Luke Schoonmaker's first career score on a 1-yarder after Brandin Echols was called for pass interference in the end zone. Jake Ferguson had the first score from 4 yards.

With new sidekick Brandin Cooks sidelined by a knee injury a week after his Dallas debut, Lamb didn't look like he needed much help while tying a career-high with 11 catches.

Lamb helped set up both Dallas touchdowns. The first was a 25-yard catch followed by a 20-yarder after Garrett Wilson's TD when he hung on despite landing on a shoulder after getting upended by Tony Adams.

Prescott targeted Lamb so much — 13 times, two shy of his career-high — it was almost one too many. Sauce Gardner stepped in front of one of the throws and would have had a pick-6 to put the Jets in front before halftime but the ball slipped through his hands.

Prescott was 31 of 38 for 255 yards and Tony Pollard had 72 yards rushing. Wilson finished 12 of 27 for 170 yards.

Cowboys: At Arizona next Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.