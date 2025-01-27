Dallas Cowboys

LIVE NOW: Brian Schottenheimer ‘honored and privileged' to be Cowboys coach

Schottenheimber brings more than 25 years of coaching experience to the head coaching position

By NBCDFW Staff and Schuyler Dixon | The Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are introducing their new head coach on Monday, 51-year-old Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer is taking over a club that finished 7-10 last season under Mike McCarthy, whose contract expired earlier this month after five seasons leading the team.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

The team confirmed the hiring on Friday.

Schottenheimer, the son of the late NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer, joined the Dallas staff as a consultant in 2022 and held the offensive coordinator title the past two seasons while McCarthy was the play-caller. McCarthy took over those duties in 2023 when the Cowboys and former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually parted ways.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

According to The Associated Press, Schottenheimer was the first known internal candidate to interview for the head coaching job. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no planned interviews were being announced. The first three formal interviews were with external candidates: Moore, who was Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott's play-caller for four seasons and is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, and former NFL head coaches Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier. Former Cowboys stars Deion Sanders and Jason Witten were also linked to the job.

Brian Schottenheimer was introduced as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.
NBC 5 News
Brian Schottenheimer was introduced as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

The younger Schottenheimer cultivated a strong relationship with Prescott the past two seasons and will be a familiar face for a franchise QB going into the first year of a $240 million, four-year contract. It's the first NFL contract to average $60 million per season.

Blue Star

The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.

Dallas Cowboys 14 hours ago

What Dallas Cowboys fans should expect in the Brian Schottenheimer era

Dallas Cowboys Jan 24

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer new head coach

Brian Schottenheimer called plays as the offensive coordinator with the New York JetsSt. Louis Rams and Seattle Seahawks. His 12 seasons over those three stints were from 2006 to 2020.

Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career in his first year with the McCarthy-Schottenheimer combination, but the offense slumped early this season, even before Prescott's season-ending hamstring injury. Dallas finished 7-10 to end a three-year run of 12-5 teams that qualified for the playoffs.

Former Dallas Cowboys coaches

  • Brian Schottenheimer, 2025-present
  • Mike McCarthy, 2020-2024
  • Jason Garrett, 2010-2019
  • Wade Phillips, 2007-2010
  • Bill Parcells, 2003-2006
  • Dave Campo, 2000-2002
  • Chan Gailey, 1998-1999
  • Barry Switzer, 1994-1997
  • Jimmy Johnson, 1989-1993
  • Tom Landry, 1960-1988
NBC 5 and The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Dallas CowboysJerry Jones
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us