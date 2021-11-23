Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Tradition Continues Off the Field

Former Dallas Cowboys players helped serve families in need at the Salvation Army Carr P. Collins Social Service Center in Dallas on Tuesday. They loaded Thanksgiving meals into trunks of cars and flatbeds of trucks.

"This is the good stuff," former Cowboys defensive back Everson Walls said. "I've got a fried turkey recipe I can share with them!"

"It's just really great to reflect on the journey of the past year," Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said. "I feel like there's at least a little more hope and a lot more energy, and that's really a great blessing."

About 200 families lined up to receive the donated food.

"I came in this morning and looked at the carts; they're full and overflowing," Salvation Army Major Todd Hawks said. "So the generosity of the community helping our North Texas neighbors continues."

Some of the former players who helped load vehicles included Charles Haley, Rocket Ismail, Walls, Tony Casillas, Kenny Grant, George Teague, and Timmy Newsome.

"I think everyone should serve and do something like this," former Cowboys defensive tackle Tony Casillas said. "I think they'd really be humbled and really make them think how good they have it."

The food giveaway is a partnership between the Salvation Army, the Dallas Cowboys, and Tom Thumb/Albertsons.