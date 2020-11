Dallas Cowboys tackle Antwaun Woods hosted a "Power Hour" shopping spree on Monday.

The event was hosted in partnership with his foundation, The Woods Legacy Foundation, and Ralphs Supermarkets.

Woods invited 20 families to participate in a one-hour shopping spree at the Ralphs Supermarket in Baldwin Village, more commonly known as "The Jungle."

Each family received a $300 gift card to cover the purchase of their groceries on behalf of The Woods Legacy Foundation.