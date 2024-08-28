Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys signing free agent RB Dalvin Cook, agency says

Cook has rushed for 6,207 yards with 47 touchdowns in his eight NFL seasons

By The Dallas Morning News

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys continued a busy week of roster maneuvering on Tuesday.

After signing CeeDee Lamb to a massive extension and whittling its preseason roster down to 53 players, the organization has made another move by signing free agent running back Dalvin Cook, his agency announced.

The more likely avenue to the active roster for Cook, who visited the Cowboys this week, is to place him on the practice squad the way the team did with veteran corner Brandon Carr a few years ago, a person with knowledge of the club’s thinking told The Dallas Morning News. That would allow him to get in shape and learn the system.

The Dallas Morning News

