Dallas Cowboys set to face Zach Wilson instead of Aaron Rodgers in home opener against the Jets

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting to see old nemesis Aaron Rodgers with the New York Jets in their home opener but instead, it will be Zach Wilson.

During their season opener, New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his Jets debut.

He sustained the injury less than four minutes into the game while being sacked by Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd. Rodgers initially stood up before sitting back on the ground as he waited for the Jets' training staff. He was helped off the field and later taken by cart to the locker room.

Rodgers was ruled out shortly after.

Now New York faces the reality of diminished Super Bowl expectations in a season without Rodgers while looking for the franchise's first 2-0 start in eight years.

However, Rodgers said he'll use doubters as motivation in his rehabilitation from Achilles tendon surgery and indicates he'll play football again — perhaps even this season.

“I think what I’d like to say is, give me the doubts,” Rodgers said in an appearance on ESPN's “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday. "Give me the timetables. Give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That’s all I need.

“So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are coming off a 40-0 rout of the other New York team, their NFC East rival Giants.

Dallas is seeing the Jets for the first time since hiring coach Mike McCarthy in 2020.

Now Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is one of the leaders in charge of making sure the Cowboys (1-0) don't have a letdown in their home opener Sunday against Zach Wilson, who helped the Jets (1-0) persevere in an overtime win over Buffalo. He has 54,893 fewer yards and 459 fewer touchdown passes than Rodgers.

“Obviously I wanted to play against the guy,” said Prescott, who lost a wild-card game against Rodgers and Green Bay after leading the Cowboys to the top seed in the NFC as a rookie in 2016.

“But to say it diminishes an NFL game would be wild of me, especially understanding how great this defense is,” said Prescott, whose 2020 season ended in Week 5 with a gruesome ankle injury. “Watch the way that they won that game the other night. They’ve got our respect and haven’t lost any bit of that.”

Zach Wilson, the third-year quarterback struggled his first two seasons, but Rodgers took him under his wing since he was traded to New York in April.

“I’m very confident in Zach and I think he’s confident himself, which is the most important thing,” Rodgers said. “I’m excited for him. He’s a great kid. Love him, and I'm pulling for him.”

The game is slated for kickoff at 3:25 p.m. CT.