Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers renew historic rivalry in Sunday Night Football matchup

It's time for the massive showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football-- a rivalry backed by years of iconic and magical moments.

Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium will mark the 40th time the NFC foes have squared off against each other, including the playoffs, since 1960 with results as close to even as it gets. The series is tied 19-19-1, with the 49ers having a slim 974-935 edge when it comes to points scored in all of those contests.

San Francisco has knocked Dallas out of the playoffs in both of the last two seasons and now the Cowboys are certainly looking to exact revenge.

The 49ers (5-0), led by offensive superstar Christian McCaffrey may arguably be the hottest team in the NFL, averaging 31.3 points through four weeks.

They face a Cowboys defense that has been mostly dominant this season.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants it both ways when it comes to "The Road to the Super Bowl'' and which team is destined to zip down the fast lane. Jones said this week, “They (the 49ers) are, right now, probably the most likely team to go win the Super Bowl.''

Bring out the 'Boys in the Bay ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/tQzgpl5ISm — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 8, 2023

He also offered a "but'' regarding his team.

"But,'' Jones added on 105.3 The Fan, "in order for them to get there, they have to go by us, hopefully, two times if that’s the way it falls in the playoffs and we’re in the playoffs, of course.''

This week's Sunday Night Football will be a battle for early NFC supremacy. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium is slated for 5:20 p.m. PT/8:20 p.m. ET/7:20 p.m. CT.

Here is everything to know about how to watch the Cowboys vs. 49ers game live.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Cowboys Week 5 game

The 49ers-Cowboys will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2023 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 6 p.m. CT with "Football Night in America" as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the 49ers vs. Cowboys game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

For more on how to watch, click here.