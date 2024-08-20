Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys receiver Cooks returns to Dallas for personal matter, ending his California camp early

Dallas plays its preseason finale Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers

By The Associated Press

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks returned to Dallas to attend to a personal matter and will miss the final days of training camp in California.

“Everything is good,” coach Mike McCarthy said of Cooks before Tuesday’s practice in Oxnard. “It’s a good thing. But he won’t practice today or tomorrow.”

Dallas breaks camp Thursday and plays its preseason finale Saturday at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cooks was the only proven receiver in camp with All-Pro CeeDee Lamb holding out while seeking a new contract. Lamb is in the final year of his rookie deal.

The 30-year-old Cooks was a solid No. 2 receiver behind Lamb for quarterback Dak Prescott last season and has earned strong praise from McCarthy in camp.

Cooks had 657 yards receiving and eight touchdowns last season. He has 9,273 yards over 10 seasons in his career.

