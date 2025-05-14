America's Stream: Dallas Cowboys players countdown NFL schedule release Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys players Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Osa Odighizuwa, and Tyler Smith will participate in a live stream dubbed America's Stream on Wednesday, ahead of the NFL's schedule release at 7 p.m.

According to the Cowboys, the players will take on challenges, participate in activities, have conversations, and interview guests.

Cowboys officials said fans can watch the full live stream with no commercial interruptions on Wednesday beginning at 1 p.m.

We already know the Cowboys will open the season on Sept. 4 in Philadelphia. It was announced early Wednesday that the Cowboys will host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

How to watch America's Stream: Countdown to NFL schedule release

The event will be co-streamed on the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons' YouTube channels.