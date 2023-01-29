Kellen Moore’s tenure as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator is done.

His successor is already in place.

The club and Moore came to what is described as a mutual decision to part ways, and teams around the NFL searching for a coordinator are aware of Moore’s status, multiple people acquainted with the outcome told The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play-calling duties in the wake of Moore’s departure, a person with knowledge of the shakeup said.

Moore’s position on the staff dominated conversations between McCarthy, owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones at The Star over the last 48 hours. Replacing Moore as the play caller was only part of the equation. The goal was to determine if the Cowboys could upgrade the spot.

McCarthy is the only coach on the current staff who meets that expectation. McCarthy won a Super Bowl calling plays in Green Bay, but he was reluctant to do so when taking the job in Dallas three years ago, saying he wanted to keep the same system and mechanics in place to make it as comfortable as possible for quarterback Dak Prescott.

