Dallas Cowboys looking for comeback win against Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys are looking for their comeback win against the Los Angeles Chargers after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers during Sunday Night Football.

Monday night's showdown gave the Cowboys (3-2) an extra day to deal with the shock of the 42-10 blowout, a defeat that hit the Cowboys differently.

Unfortunately, it was Dallas’ most lopsided defeat since losing to the New Orleans Saints 49-17 in 2013 but the Cowboys are still hopeful for another 49ers rematch in January.

“We are not that far off from them,” star edge rusher Micah Parsons said. “I do not think they are this much better of a team than us. We beat ourselves, and we need to be in better position to make plays and things like that. But going forward, we’re going to have to adjust and get ready. Because I definitely feel like they had our number and we didn’t have theirs. They gave us their best shot tonight, and we get to learn from this and get better come playoff time.”

The Chargers (2-2) are coming off their bye week and will have some key starters back. Quarterback Justin Herbert is dealing with a fractured middle finger on his left non-throwing hand that is not expected to keep him from playing.

Los Angeles is expected to have running back Austin Ekeler and safety Derwin James back for its first prime-time game of the season. Ekeler rushed for 117 yards in the opener against Miami but was sidelined for the past three games with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys lead the Chargers in their all-time series history 7-5.

Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will face his former team for the first time. Moore spent eight seasons with Dallas as a player and coach from 2015-22, the last four years as offensive coordinator. Moore said it would be fun to see familiar faces again, but his familiarity with the Cowboys or how much information he could share this week is overrated.

“Yeah, I think it’s easy for everyone to overthink it,” he said. “People are continuing to evolve, schemes evolve, schemes change. There are a lot of trends in this league. We get to over-analyze stuff a little during the week, and then we get to football as we get closer to Monday. I think a lot of that stuff is pretty overrated. It’s getting on the field and playing 11 on 11.”

Dallas enters Week 6 with the league’s 17th-ranked offense, averaging 327.4 yards per game, and 4.95 yards per play. Because they have been up by a large margin in most games, the Cowboys have the sixth-highest running play frequency at 47.1%.

The Cowboys have only nine touchdowns in 52 offensive possessions but are tied for third in the league with 14 field goals entering Week 6. Dak Prescott has three sub-80 passer ratings. He’s had more than four in a season just once in his eight-year career.

The Cowboys will take on the Chargers on Monday night at SoFi Stadium with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

After Monday night’s game, they’ll have a bye week.