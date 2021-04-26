Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Sean Lee Announces Retirement From the NFL

Linebacker Sean Lee is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 34-year-old, who missed a total of 58 games because of injuries and has been a free agent.

He announced his retirement Monday in a letter:

For 11 seasons I was privileged to wear the Cowboys star. We want to play forever. But today, it's my time to walk away.

To the Jones family, you treated me as one of your own since I arrived. You allowed me to shine and grow as a player and person. Thank you for your support and graciousness.

To the coaches, your endless hours of work made me a better player and pushed me to places I didn't know I could go. I'll carry your lessons through the rest of my life.

To my teammates, I love you like brothers. The bond of our shared sacrifice will last forever. I'll miss the brotherhood, but will cherish the memories from the locker room following all the big wins and tough losses.

To the athletic training staff, Lord knows you earned your money working with me. But I couldn't have made it through my injuries without you. Britt Brown, thank you for pushing me as far as you did.

To the fans, you lifted me up when I needed it most. I didn't want to let you down. If there's a regret, it's that I never helped bring a championship back home, because you deserve it so much.

To my family, you have always been my foundation. I love and cherish all of you. I couldn't have done anything without your support. Mom and Dad, you showed me the right way, giving me every opportunity to succeed. To my brother and sister, I looked to both of you for inspiration. To my in-laws, thanks for all your love and support. To my wife, Megan, I love you dearly. You were there for every injury, every bad game. I never would have persevered without your support.

To the game of football, it changed my life.

Whenever I'm near a field, the smell brings me back to when I first started playing, pulling on a helmet, trying on those shoulder pads, that perfect tackle. To think of the journey now, experiencing things I never thought possible with the men and women who make this game what it is, I'm beyond grateful.

Thank you, Cowboys Nation. It has been my honor.

Lee's 14 interceptions are fourth all-time among Dallas linebackers. Lee retires as the Cowboys' eighth leading tackler.

He holds the club record for single-game tackles -- 22 in the game against the N.Y. Giants on Dec. 11, 2016. In that record-setting game, Lee also notched a club record 17 solo stops. He also holds five of the top-three single-game tackle total figures.

Lee, originally drafted in the second round (55th overall) by Dallas in 2010, earned two trips to the Pro Bowl (2015-16) and was named to the 2016 AP All-Pro first-team.