Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch done for the year

Jerry Jones confirmed Tuesday morning that Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch would be out for the rest of the season.

Jones was taking part in his weekly interview with 105.3 The Fan when he confirmed that Vander Esch would be sidelined longer than expected and would not be back this year.

"Well, I would say that's accurate," Jones said on 'The Fan'. "We had just completely left it up to how he was evolving. But of course, he's such a very significant loss for us. He's an integral part of that defense out there. But we just wish him well. The nature of his potential injury here causes me to really think longer term and beyond what it means for next week or beyond what it means for next month, relative to the team. It has everything to do with what's in his best interest."

The Dallas Morning News reported Tuesday that Vander Esch injured his neck in the Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The paper said it's at least the third neck injury for Vander Esch -- he missed three games last year with a stinger and 10 seven games in 2019 due to a bulging disk. The paper reported Vander Esch has a congenital condition, cervical spinal stenosis, that makes him susceptible to injury.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Jones said Tuesday he didn't know when Vander Esch might return to the field for the Cowboys.

"Let's just put it like this, I don't know and there are a lot of factors involved," Jones said. "But, he just really needs to see how this continues to heal and then go from that point as to whether or not he would want to continue to, let's say, expose himself to injury."

The paper said Vander Esch will likely be replaced on the roster by Rashaan Evans, a veteran linebacker who has played in three games for the Cowboys this season. Before joining the Cowboys this season, Evans played in Tennessee for four years and Atlanta for a season.