Dallas Cowboys kick off season with win against New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys kicked off their 2023 season against the New York Giants tonight on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0. This was the 13th time the NFC East rivals faced one another on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

In January, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones dealt with the disappointment of another playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. As he enters his 35th season, Jones believes this year's Cowboys team is better than the one that ended last season.

"It has always been all in with the Dallas Cowboys, said Jerry Jones to NBC 5 during training camp. "I will do whatever it takes, I've often said, but it’s a fact."

The Giants, meanwhile, went 10-7 last season in Brian Daboll’s first year as head coach and were later eliminated by the Philadelphia Eagles.

After the Cowboys chose not to play the majority of their starters in the preseason, this was the first legitimate look at Quarterback Dak Prescott and the new “Texas Coast” offense. It was also the first chance for coach Mike McCarthy to call plays for the Cowboys in a meaningful game.

Noah Igbinoghene returned a blocked field goal 58 yards for a touchdown on the opening series, DaRon Bland scored on a pick-6 later in the first quarter and the Dallas Cowboys embarrassed the New York Giants again, posting a season-opening 40-0 victory Sunday night.

Tony Pollard scored on two short touchdown runs and Dallas forced three turnovers and sacked Daniel Jones seven times in shutting down New York's supposedly improved offense and beating the Giants for the fifth straight time and 12th in 13th meetings.

The shutout loss was the largest between the teams, topping the Cowboys' 35-0 win over the Giants in 1995, also in a season-opener in the Meadowlands. It was also the Cowboys' biggest season-opening shutout, topping their 38-0 win over the Baltimore Colts in 1978.

This was supposed to be the game that showed whether the Giants had closed the gap on Dallas and defending NFC champion Philadelphia in the NFC East.

Enough said.

The Cowboys didn't need much from quarterback Dak Prescott and the offense. They got two field goals from new kicker Brandon Aubrey and Pollard got Dallas' first TD on offense on a 2-yard run midway through the second quarter to push the advantage to 26-0 at halftime.

The halftime shutout margin was the fourth-most lopsided in Week 1 for a home team, topped only by the Bucs trailing the Eagles 34-0 in 1988. The others were the Steelers (down 30-0 vs. the Browns) in 1989 and the Colts (27-0 vs. the Rams) in 1954.

The Cowboys will face the New York Jets on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 3:25 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.