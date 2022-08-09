The Cowboys will return from training camp in Oxnard, California to The Star in Frisco to host back-to-back open practices as they continue to prepare for the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

"Training camp practices provide fans the opportunity to see Dallas Cowboys players and coaches as they prepare for the 2022 season," the team said.

The home training camp schedule will begin with "Cowboys Night" on Aug. 23 at 4 p.m. with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, a live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Doors to the Ford Center will open at 4:45 p.m. ahead of practice which begins at 6 p.m. An opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. shortly before practice. The ceremony will feature the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and words from Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones.

Another practice will be held on Aug. 24 which also begins at 6 p.m. Both practices are free and open to the public.

For details on the 2022 Cowboys Night and Training Camp visit www.TheStarInFrisco.com.