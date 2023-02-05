Dallas Cowboys Hire Brian Schottenheimer as Offensive Coordinator to Replace Kellen Moore

One week after Kellen Moore and the Cowboys reached a mutual decision to part ways, the club announced his replacement.

Brian Schottenheimer will take over as the team’s offensive coordinator. He’s had 22 years of NFL experience with 12 of those at the coordinator level.

Indications were that head coach Mike McCarthy would look outside the organization to fill the position. He interviewed Carolina’s Jeff Nixon (assistant head coach offense) and LA Rams’ Thomas Brown (tight ends coach/assistant head coach) in recent days.

But the fact McCarthy will call the plays limits the attractiveness to some candidates. He also has a long history with his new coordinator.

McCarthy cut his NFL teeth under Brian’s father, Kansas City head coach Marty Schottenheimer, back in the mid-1990s. The two are on the same, philosophical page when it comes to offense.

Since Schottenheimer spent the past season as a consultant for the Cowboys, he’s already familiar with how the organization works.

“He has been an important part of our staff already and has a great grasp of where we are and where we want to go,’’ McCarthy said in a Saturday afternoon release issued by the club. “Brian also has an exceptionally strong foundation, history and relationships beyond his time here that translate very well into understanding what our approach to operating and executing will be for the future.

“This will be an exciting and efficient transition for us that I am confident will help yield the growth and results we all want and expect.’’

