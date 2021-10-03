Dallas Cowboys Hand Undefeated Carolina Panthers Their First Loss

Carolina came to AT&T Stadium undefeated, but Dallas took care of business and handed them their first loss. The Cowboys are now 3-1 after controlling the second half of the game and Trevon Diggs adds another team record.

The Latest on Week 4 Cowboys vs. Panthers at AT&T Stadium:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

2:30 p.m.

Trevon Diggs is the first Dallas player with at least one interception in each of the first four games, and he has two off Carolina’s Sam Darnold for an NFL-high five this season.

The first pick of the day from Diggs set up Dak Prescott’s fourth touchdown pass, a 23-yarder to Cedrick Wilson that gave the Cowboys a 33-14 lead late in the third quarter.

Three Carolina plays after his first interception, Diggs won a tug-of-war with DJ Moore for possession and was awarded in the interception.

The pair of picks gave Dallas eight straight games with at least two takeaways going back to last season. It’s the longest active streak in the NFL.

1:55 p.m.

Dallas receiver Amari Cooper’s hamstring injury from early in the game is apparently a thing of the past.

Cooper’s 35-yard touchdown catch from Dak Prescott has given the Cowboys a 20-14 lead early in the third quarter against Carolina.

Cooper has been playing with cracked ribs. He says that injury happened in the opener. The hamstring issue sidelined Cooper for a series early against the Panthers before he returned. The TD left him with a team-high 69 yards on three catches.

1:30 p.m.

Sam Darnold is the first quarterback in NFL history with at least five rushing touchdowns in the first four games of any season.

Darnold’s second TD run came on an 11-yard draw and gave Carolina a 14-13 lead over Dallas in the second quarter.

After rushing for five touchdowns in 38 career games with the New York Jets, Darnold matched the number in less than 3½ games with the Panthers. The first score was on a 1-yard option keeper in the first quarter.

12:35 p.m.

Sam Darnold now has more rushing touchdowns than passing TDs for Carolina this season.

Darnold scored on a 1-yard option keeper to get the Panthers even with the Dallas Cowboys at 7-all. It was the quarterback’s fourth rushing score of the year to go with three TD passes.

Chuba Hubbard is having a solid first quarter is his first career start for injured star running back Christian McCaffrey. Hubbard played collegiately not too far away at Oklahoma State. Hubbard has four carries for 29 yards, the longest a 14-yarder on the 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Darnold’s TD. McCaffrey is out with a hamstring injury.

12:25 p.m.

Dallas star receiver Amari Cooper exited early against Carolina with a right hamstring injury. Cooper has been playing with cracked ribs since the opener.

The Cowboys’ leader in catches coming in was on the sideline without his helmet before the team’s second offensive possession started. The team said his return was questionable.