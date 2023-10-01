Dallas Cowboys fans hopeful early in season

Cowboys are back on home turf facing the New England Patriots Sunday with a familiar face on the opposite side of the field - former teammate Zeke Elliot.

NBC 5 spoke to fans who were excited about the match-up and, in true Cowboy fashion, optimistic about what this season will bring. It feels somewhat like a family reunion when Cowboys fans get together for a home game.

And when it comes to fandom, too much is never enough.

“Every year is our year,” said one excited fan. “It don’t make a difference. If you’re a Cowboys fan it’s always going to be our year. It don’t make a difference what the haters say!”

Some said seeing Zeke Elliot in a different uniform would take some getting used to.

“Man, that’s exactly why I came here,” said Cowboys fan Adam Talavera. “Wanted to see Zeke play against the Boys. Bittersweet but had to be done man, had to be done.”

The loyalty runs deep; some have been in sync with the team for decades. Terry Hash said he learned there would be extreme highs and lows at age six.

“Said my first cuss word when the Cowboys got beat in the ice bowl. And I hope I don’t have to say one today,” he said.

It’s still early in the season, but some said there’s hope that this could be the year.

“As long as Dak can keep turnovers down, I like our chances. I really like our chances,” said Talavera.

Zeke Elliot was quoted saying it would be “weird” playing for the opposing team but a good experience to see Cowboys fans again.