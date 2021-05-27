Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Early Favorite to be First NFL Coach Fired in 2021

Sport Betting released its odds this week about which NFL coach would be fired first during the 2021 regular season.

According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had the lowest odds at 7/1.

McCarthy’s first season with the Cowboys was disastrous, The Dallas Morning News reported, though McCarthy might not be entirely to blame for the Cowboys’ 6-10 season.

To view the full report on The Dallas Morning News and the full list of odds for NFL coaches most likely to be fired first this season, click here.

